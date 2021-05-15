NCC Group (LON:NCC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of NCC Group (LON:NCC) to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has GBX 318 ($4.15) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 264 ($3.45).

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Numis Securities restated an add rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of NCC Group in a report on Thursday. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of NCC Group in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 260 ($3.40).

LON NCC traded up GBX 4.50 ($0.06) on Friday, reaching GBX 294.50 ($3.85). The company had a trading volume of 767,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,214. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £827.49 million and a PE ratio of 65.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 272.32 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 250.33. NCC Group has a 12 month low of GBX 144 ($1.88) and a 12 month high of GBX 309.21 ($4.04).

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

