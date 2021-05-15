Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price objective on the stock.

IMB has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,041 ($26.67) price target on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price target on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,937.11 ($25.31).

Get Imperial Brands alerts:

IMB stock traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,590 ($20.77). The stock had a trading volume of 1,467,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953,363. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,527.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,481.88. Imperial Brands has a 1-year low of GBX 1,142 ($14.92) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,664 ($21.74). The stock has a market cap of £15.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.14, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.78.

In other news, insider Bob Kunze Concewitz bought 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,395 ($18.23) per share, with a total value of £94,860 ($123,935.20). Also, insider Oliver Tant sold 5,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,366 ($17.85), for a total value of £72,138.46 ($94,249.36).

Imperial Brands Company Profile

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.