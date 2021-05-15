Zacks Investment Research Downgrades WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. is a business development company focused on originating loans to privately held small-cap companies across a broad range of industries. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. is based in Miami, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WHF. B. Riley reissued a neutral rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating and set a $15.50 price target (up previously from $14.50) on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.33.

Shares of WHF stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.25. 110,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,733. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.11. WhiteHorse Finance has a 12-month low of $8.01 and a 12-month high of $16.72. The stock has a market cap of $314.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 9.08%. On average, equities analysts forecast that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.42%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 129,008 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 49,562 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 82,662 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 7,849 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the 4th quarter worth $387,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,663 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the 1st quarter worth $91,000.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

