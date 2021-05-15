76,328 Shares in NextGen Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NGAC) Acquired by Cowen AND Company LLC

Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in NextGen Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NGAC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 76,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned about 0.16% of NextGen Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $653,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in NextGen Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $740,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in NextGen Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $1,007,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in NextGen Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $1,144,000.

Shares of NASDAQ NGAC opened at $9.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.94. NextGen Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $16.00.

NextGen Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

