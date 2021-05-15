Cowen AND Company LLC Purchases Shares of 70,713 Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA)

Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aphria by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Aphria by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 11,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aphria by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Aphria by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aphria during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 10.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APHA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aphria in a report on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Aphria from $15.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Aphria from $26.00 to $32.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Aphria from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Pi Financial downgraded shares of Aphria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:APHA opened at $15.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.07 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.70 and a 200-day moving average of $12.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Aphria Inc. has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $32.29.

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 11th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.10). The firm had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.01 million. Aphria had a negative net margin of 36.10% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aphria Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Aphria

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

