Cowen AND Company LLC Invests $1.87 Million in ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:STWO)

Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:STWO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 191,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,874,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:STWO opened at $9.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.87. ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $11.44.

ACON S2 Acquisition Company Profile

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

