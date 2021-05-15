CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) Shares Sold by Cowen AND Company LLC

Cowen AND Company LLC lessened its stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 214,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,412 shares during the quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II were worth $2,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tuttle Tactical Management increased its holdings in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 963.5% in the first quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 675,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after purchasing an additional 611,819 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the fourth quarter worth $5,304,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the fourth quarter worth $1,040,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the first quarter worth $899,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the first quarter worth $873,000. 25.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRPB stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.23. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $11.37.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

