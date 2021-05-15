Cowen AND Company LLC Makes New Investment in Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTAQ)

Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTAQ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 280,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned approximately 1.30% of Ventoux CCM Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of VTAQ opened at $9.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.94. Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $10.36.

Get Ventoux CCM Acquisition alerts:

Ventoux CCM Acquisition Company Profile

Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

See Also: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventoux CCM Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventoux CCM Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.