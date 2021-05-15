Cowen AND Company LLC Invests $7.62 Million in Colicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:COLIU)

Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:COLIU) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 754,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,621,000. Colicity makes up approximately 0.5% of Cowen AND Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COLIU. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Colicity in the first quarter valued at about $2,526,000. Havens Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colicity during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Arnhold LLC bought a new position in Colicity during the first quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Colicity during the first quarter worth about $145,000.

Get Colicity alerts:

Shares of COLIU opened at $10.02 on Friday. Colicity Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $10.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.09.

Colicity Inc is a Special Purpose Acquisition Company. It was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

Read More: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:COLIU).

Receive News & Ratings for Colicity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colicity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.