Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,736 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 5,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,423,000 after purchasing an additional 7,804 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth $6,076,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth $323,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DAL shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Argus upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.85.

Shares of DAL opened at $46.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. The stock has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.66. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.62 and a 12-month high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.73) by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The business’s revenue was down 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

