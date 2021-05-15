Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Montis Financial LLC

Montis Financial LLC cut its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 915 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for 0.6% of Montis Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Montis Financial LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,698,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp raised its holdings in Tesla by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 1,164 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, WP Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

TSLA opened at $589.74 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.00 and a 1-year high of $900.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,184.22, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $682.56 and a 200-day moving average of $671.36.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $1,097,327.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $644.06, for a total value of $6,440,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,028,747.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,153 shares of company stock valued at $79,086,769 over the last 90 days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Tesla to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Tesla to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, FIX upgraded Tesla to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $421.93.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

