Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Shares Sold by Cowen AND Company LLC

Cowen AND Company LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,341,605 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group makes up 3.2% of Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Cowen AND Company LLC owned about 0.09% of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group worth $45,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SMFG. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 232.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 6,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. 1.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SMFG opened at $7.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.05 and a 52 week high of $7.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.20 and its 200 day moving average is $6.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, International Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

