Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 602,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,021 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises about 0.6% of Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Texas Instruments worth $113,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 198.2% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 512.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $183.27 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $105.45 and a one year high of $197.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $187.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.57.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 77.86%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.23.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.