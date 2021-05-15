Natixis Advisors L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 8.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 706,413 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 62,532 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $93,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,999,443 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,187,113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097,822 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,956,778 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,676,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,061 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,277,733 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,022,730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,229 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,638,769,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,447,792 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,439,277,000 after acquiring an additional 179,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

QCOM stock opened at $130.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $146.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.92. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $74.37 and a one year high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.65.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

