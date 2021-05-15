Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.320-1.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $658.11 million-$672.58 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $706.66 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $121.80.

Hill-Rom stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.07. 273,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.43. Hill-Rom has a fifty-two week low of $80.31 and a fifty-two week high of $117.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.99 and its 200-day moving average is $102.93.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.30. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $762.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hill-Rom will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.36%.

In other news, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 11,575 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total transaction of $1,285,288.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,396.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

