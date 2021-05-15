Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Issues Earnings Results

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $80.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.88) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. Poshmark updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ POSH traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,419,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,153. Poshmark has a 12 month low of $33.55 and a 12 month high of $104.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.41.
In related news, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 17,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $740,491.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,491.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anan Kashyap sold 21,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $912,740.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,588 shares in the company, valued at $912,740.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,755 shares of company stock worth $2,145,921 over the last three months.
Poshmark Company Profile
Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.
