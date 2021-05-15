Insider Buying: Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Director Purchases 2,500 Shares of Stock

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) Director Jill Leversage bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $27,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,552. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of AUPH opened at $11.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.93. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $20.50.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 173,992.23% and a negative return on equity of 36.98%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.29.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 172.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.