Raymond James Boosts Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Price Target to $65.00

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $59.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RBA. National Bankshares lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, OTR Global reissued a mixed rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.86.

Shares of RBA opened at $63.23 on Wednesday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12-month low of $38.80 and a 12-month high of $78.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.46 and its 200-day moving average is $62.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $331.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.73 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.12%.

In related news, insider James J. Jeter sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $33,858.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,373 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,798.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kieran Colquhoun Holm sold 12,861 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $707,355.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,343 shares of company stock valued at $3,054,464. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,763,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $261,730,000 after buying an additional 197,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

