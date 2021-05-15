Insider Buying: LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Director Purchases $33,775.00 in Stock

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Director Allan R. Landon bought 2,500 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.51 per share, for a total transaction of $33,775.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,752.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

LC opened at $12.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.12 and a 200-day moving average of $11.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.74. LendingClub Co. has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $22.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.70.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $105.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.93 million. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 37.60% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. The company’s revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.10) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LendingClub Co. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of LendingClub by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of LendingClub by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LC shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $14.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.80.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

