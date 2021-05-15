$536.54 Million in Sales Expected for Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) will announce $536.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $518.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $549.41 million. Edgewell Personal Care reported sales of $483.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will report full year sales of $2.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Edgewell Personal Care.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $519.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EPC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Northern Trust Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Edgewell Personal Care currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.33.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 554.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPC stock opened at $43.50 on Wednesday. Edgewell Personal Care has a one year low of $25.05 and a one year high of $45.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.61 and its 200 day moving average is $35.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Earnings History and Estimates for Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC)

