Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $94.82 Million

Brokerages expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) will announce $94.82 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lantheus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $94.64 million and the highest is $95.00 million. Lantheus reported sales of $66.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 43.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Lantheus will report full year sales of $397.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $396.90 million to $397.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $477.15 million, with estimates ranging from $474.60 million to $479.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lantheus.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. Lantheus had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $92.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Lantheus from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Lantheus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

In other Lantheus news, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 1,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total transaction of $31,960.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Blanchfield sold 4,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total value of $74,722.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,188 shares of company stock worth $1,411,148. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Lantheus in the 1st quarter worth $22,614,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Lantheus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,221,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Lantheus by 2,777.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 855,824 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,541,000 after acquiring an additional 826,082 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 513.4% during the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 952,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,074,000 after buying an additional 797,633 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 127.5% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,571,000 after buying an additional 646,803 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus stock opened at $21.12 on Wednesday. Lantheus has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $24.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 264.03 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.18.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; and RELISTOR for opioid-induced constipation.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lantheus (LNTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.