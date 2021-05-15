Super League Gaming (SLGG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 17th.

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). The business had revenue of $0.78 million during the quarter.

SLGG opened at $4.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.04. Super League Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20. The company has a market cap of $109.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 0.95.

SLGG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Super League Gaming in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Alliance Global Partners downgraded Super League Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

In other news, Director Michael R. Keller acquired 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.06 per share, for a total transaction of $103,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,799 shares in the company, valued at $253,301.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

About Super League Gaming

Super League Gaming, Inc operates a video gaming and esports entertainment platform for everyday players in the United States. The company offers Minehut, a social and gaming portal for the avid Minecraft players; Framerate, a social video network in gaming; SLG.TV that provides esports competitions and entertainment programming following the leagues, the teams, and players; Virtualis Studios, a virtual production studio, which offers solutions for video, television, and branded content; and City Clubs that aggregates gamers and creators across different genres of games, ages, and skill levels for digital and physical competitions.

