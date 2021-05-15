New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.40)-(0.37) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.25). The company issued revenue guidance of $172-174 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $169.45 million.New Relic also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -0.830–0.800 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on New Relic from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer cut New Relic from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group cut New Relic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $89.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James cut New Relic from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on New Relic from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Relic currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.25.

Shares of NYSE NEWR opened at $59.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.25. New Relic has a twelve month low of $51.52 and a twelve month high of $81.10.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The software maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $172.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.60 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 26.93% and a negative net margin of 20.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that New Relic will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William Staples sold 3,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $251,474.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,341.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $1,867,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,867,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,894 shares of company stock worth $5,955,205 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

