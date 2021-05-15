American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) CFO Sells $128,360.00 in Stock

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.36, for a total value of $128,360.00.

Shares of NYSE:AFG opened at $130.17 on Friday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.29 and a 1 year high of $130.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.63 and its 200-day moving average is $101.19. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.49 and a beta of 0.92.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.20%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AFG. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in American Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in American Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in American Financial Group during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

AFG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of American Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on American Financial Group from $95.75 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on American Financial Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.50.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

