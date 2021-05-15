Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.700-0.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.10 billion-$2.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.14 billion.

AMRX opened at $5.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.27. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.96 and a 200-day moving average of $5.16.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $493.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.73 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 42.02% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMRX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amneal Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.13.

In other Amneal Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Joseph Todisco sold 36,330 shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total transaction of $247,770.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 316,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,961.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 26.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.