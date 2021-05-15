Insider Selling: Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Senior Officer Sells 12,901 Shares of Stock

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 12,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.60, for a total transaction of C$188,354.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 475,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,941,570.

Marie Inkster also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Marie Inkster sold 24,700 shares of Lundin Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.10, for a total value of C$372,970.00.

TSE:LUN opened at C$14.18 on Friday. Lundin Mining Co. has a 52 week low of C$5.82 and a 52 week high of C$16.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.26. The firm has a market cap of C$10.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$690.15 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining Co. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. CSFB boosted their price target on Lundin Mining from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Haywood Securities increased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.70 to C$13.30 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$15.49.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

