Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) CEO Sells $303,571.20 in Stock

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) CEO Helen Sabzevari sold 47,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $303,571.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 752,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,815,936. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of PGEN opened at $6.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. Precigen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.14 and a 52-week high of $11.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 2.31.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Precigen had a negative return on equity of 150.85% and a negative net margin of 295.57%. The company had revenue of $19.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.05 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Precigen in the first quarter valued at $2,245,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Precigen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Precigen during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Precigen by 5,235.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 79,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Precigen by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares during the last quarter. 66.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PGEN shares. B. Riley upped their price target on Precigen from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Precigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Precigen in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Precigen in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Precigen in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.54.

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.

