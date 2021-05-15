Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brickell Biotech, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing prescription therapeutics for treatment of skin diseases. The company’s pipeline consists of therapeutics for hyperhidrosis, cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, psoriasis, and other prevalent severe skin diseases. Its products include Prozac(R), Gemzar(R), Cialis(R), Evista(R), Talz(R), Humulin(R), Cymbalta(R), Dysport(R), Juvederm(R) and Kybella(R). Brickell Biotech Inc., formerly known as Vical Incorporated, is based in San Diego, United States. “

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating on shares of Brickell Biotech in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

NASDAQ:BBI opened at $0.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.97. Brickell Biotech has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $2.61.

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Brickell Biotech had a negative net margin of 990.67% and a negative return on equity of 187.45%. Analysts predict that Brickell Biotech will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert Busard Brown purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.18 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,957 shares in the company, valued at $220,609.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBI. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Brickell Biotech by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 877,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 259,836 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Brickell Biotech in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Smith Salley & Associates raised its position in Brickell Biotech by 271.5% in the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 44,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 32,433 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Brickell Biotech in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Brickell Biotech by 166.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 533,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 333,169 shares during the last quarter. 5.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brickell Biotech

Brickell Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of debilitating skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is sofpironium bromide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary axillary hyperhidrosis.

