Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fly Leasing Limited, formerly known as Babcock & Brown Air Limited, is engaged in acquiring and leasing modern, high-demand and fuel-efficient commercial jet aircraft under long-term contracts to a diverse group of airlines throughout the world. The Company’s strategy is to effectively manage its fleet and grow its portfolio through accretive acquisitions of aircraft. FLY Leasing is managed and serviced by BBAM L.P., an aircraft leasing company. BBAM acts as manager of FLY Leasing and servicer of the aircraft portfolio under multi-year management and servicing agreements. In addition to arranging for the leasing of the fleet, BBAM assists in the acquiring and disposing of aircraft, marketeering aircraft for lease and release, collecting rents and other payments from the lessees of aircraft, monitoring maintenance, insurance and other obligations under leases, and enforcing FLY Leasing’s rights against lessees. BBAM is an independent company. FLY Leasing Limited is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

Get Fly Leasing alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Fly Leasing from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Cowen downgraded Fly Leasing from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $17.05 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet downgraded Fly Leasing from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Fly Leasing from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Fly Leasing presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.76.

Fly Leasing stock opened at $16.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.38. The company has a market cap of $516.65 million, a P/E ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.42. Fly Leasing has a 52-week low of $5.16 and a 52-week high of $17.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $72.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.45 million. Fly Leasing had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 27.60%. Research analysts anticipate that Fly Leasing will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in Fly Leasing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $782,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Fly Leasing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fly Leasing by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 250,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,226,000 after acquiring an additional 59,335 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Fly Leasing by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 258,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,358,000 after acquiring an additional 24,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fly Leasing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. 34.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fly Leasing

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 84 aircraft, including 75 narrow-body passenger aircraft and nine wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as seven engines.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fly Leasing (FLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fly Leasing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fly Leasing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.