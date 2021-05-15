GeoDB (GEO) Price Reaches $0.57

GeoDB (CURRENCY:GEO) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. GeoDB has a total market cap of $12.21 million and $340,934.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GeoDB coin can now be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00001152 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GeoDB has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.92 or 0.00089109 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 35.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003799 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00019982 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $571.87 or 0.01160200 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.95 or 0.00066845 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.80 or 0.00115238 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.36 or 0.00061585 BTC.

About GeoDB

GeoDB is a coin. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,512,484 coins. GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GeoDB is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock . GeoDB’s official website is www.geodb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

Buying and Selling GeoDB

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoDB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoDB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GeoDB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

