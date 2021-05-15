NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

NXGPY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NEXT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Wednesday. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of NEXT from a hold rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NXGPY opened at $57.17 on Friday. NEXT has a 12-month low of $26.38 and a 12-month high of $58.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.61.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

