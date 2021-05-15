Athene (NYSE:ATH) Price Target Increased to $68.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

Athene (NYSE:ATH) had its target price lifted by Truist Securities from $56.00 to $68.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ATH. UBS Group cut Athene from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Athene from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Athene from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Truist increased their price objective on Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised Athene from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Athene presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.45.

Shares of NYSE ATH opened at $62.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Athene has a 52-week low of $23.70 and a 52-week high of $63.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.70.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $1.65. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Athene will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Athene news, Director H Carl Mccall sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $301,728.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,806,659.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $613,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,974,236.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Athene by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Athene by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Athene by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 25,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Athene by 207.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Athene during the first quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

