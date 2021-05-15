Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK) Insider Robert Douglas Cudney Buys 15,000 Shares of Stock

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK) insider Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,274,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$13,980,184.08.

Robert Douglas Cudney also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nighthawk Gold alerts:

On Wednesday, May 12th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 2,500 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,175.00.

On Monday, March 15th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 47,400 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,244.00.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 20,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,400.00.

Shares of TSE NHK opened at C$1.27 on Friday. Nighthawk Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.97 and a 1 year high of C$2.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.17 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.20. The firm has a market cap of C$76.91 million and a P/E ratio of -4.74.

Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Nighthawk Gold Corp. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Pi Financial lowered their price target on shares of Nighthawk Gold from C$2.85 to C$2.65 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Nighthawk Gold Company Profile

Nighthawk Gold Corp. identifies, acquires, explores for, and evaluates gold properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property, which comprises of Archean gold camp covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Nighthawk Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nighthawk Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.