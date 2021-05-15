Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Director John Fitzgerald Biagas Purchases 1,695 Shares of Stock

Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Director John Fitzgerald Biagas purchased 1,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.68 per share, with a total value of $24,882.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,716.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ FRST opened at $15.00 on Friday. Primis Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.89 and a 1 year high of $16.32.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primis Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Primis Financial Company Profile

As of December 31, 2020, Primis Financial Corp., had $3.09 billion in total assets, $2.44 billion in total loans and $2.43 billion in total deposits. Primis Bank, the Company's banking subsidiary, provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses through forty-two full-service branches in Virginia and Maryland and through certain internet and mobile applications.

