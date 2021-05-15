Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Has $16.86 Million Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 448,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,712 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up about 2.8% of Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $16,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 65,118,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574,728 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 50,375,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,911 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,229,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,898 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,229,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,317,000 after acquiring an additional 266,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 110.7% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,051,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179,648 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $39.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.77 and a 200-day moving average of $36.68. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $26.60 and a 12-month high of $40.06.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.