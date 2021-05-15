Ford Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Ford Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the period. Ford Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 84.1% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 8,293 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,217,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $793,718,000 after acquiring an additional 639,433 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 59,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,637,000 after acquiring an additional 6,571 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 26,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,406,000 after buying an additional 11,143 shares in the last quarter.

TIP stock opened at $127.75 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $120.25 and a one year high of $128.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.44.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

