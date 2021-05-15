Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Purchased by Ford Financial Group LLC

Ford Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,943 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. STA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,240,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Teladoc Health by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,099,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Teladoc Health by 871.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,091 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 14,435 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $324,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Teladoc Health by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,195 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. 51.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $139.68 on Friday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.74 and a 1-year high of $308.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.47. The stock has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of -97.68 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $174.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.25.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $453.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Teladoc Health’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.48, for a total transaction of $1,564,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,670 shares in the company, valued at $75,841,161.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,822,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 510,572 shares of company stock worth $95,775,883 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TDOC. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Teladoc Health from $256.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $305.00 to $291.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.70.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

