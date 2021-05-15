Ford Financial Group LLC Has $6.82 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Ford Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 164.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,810 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises about 2.9% of Ford Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Ford Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of IWS stock opened at $115.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.11. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $67.03 and a one year high of $118.33.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

