Scott & Selber Inc. Reduces Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Scott & Selber Inc. decreased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Security National Trust Co. increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,796,000 after purchasing an additional 23,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter worth about $615,000. 37.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MKC opened at $89.56 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $82.03 and a one year high of $105.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

Separately, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.40.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

