Scott & Selber Inc. Increases Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Scott & Selber Inc. raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Quest Diagnostics makes up 1.1% of Scott & Selber Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 17,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $135.42 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $103.26 and a fifty-two week high of $142.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.39 and a 200 day moving average of $124.95.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.23%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 4th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently commented on DGX shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.69.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total transaction of $671,499.78. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total transaction of $1,194,698.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,729 shares in the company, valued at $9,619,310.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,237 shares of company stock valued at $8,161,778 over the last 90 days. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

