23,188 Shares in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Acquired by Scott & Selber Inc.

Scott & Selber Inc. acquired a new stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,188 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the first quarter worth about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker stock opened at $64.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.73 and a 1-year high of $64.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is presently 16.23%.

FL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Williams Financial Group began coverage on Foot Locker in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.57.

In other news, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $284,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,402.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

