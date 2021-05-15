Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Shares Acquired by Scott & Selber Inc.

Scott & Selber Inc. grew its holdings in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELY. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Callaway Golf by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

Shares of ELY opened at $33.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Callaway Golf has a fifty-two week low of $11.52 and a fifty-two week high of $34.26. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.06 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.88.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.11 million. Callaway Golf had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a positive return on equity of 9.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ELY shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.83.

Callaway Golf Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

