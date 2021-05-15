Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Bought by Scott & Selber Inc.

Scott & Selber Inc. grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,566 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 21 shares during the quarter. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $1,555,057,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at about $355,121,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth about $1,530,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,403,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,332,521,000 after acquiring an additional 78,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,955,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,711,573,000 after acquiring an additional 64,028 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,775.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,476.00 to $1,602.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,827.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,658.52.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,356.21 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $926.00 and a 52-week high of $1,579.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,468.23 and a 200 day moving average of $1,408.10. The company has a market capitalization of $38.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Neil Flanzraich purchased 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,478.60 per share, for a total transaction of $340,078.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,389.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 4,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,311.22, for a total transaction of $6,237,473.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,685,033.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,646 shares of company stock worth $15,066,134 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

