Blue Chip Partners Inc. Acquires New Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. bought a new position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,119 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GM. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 388.9% during the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in General Motors by 2,305.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in General Motors by 297.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 596 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 4,715.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 299.4% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

In other General Motors news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 15,533 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $963,511.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,096,909.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $3,721,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,202,489.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,571,239 shares of company stock worth $91,396,320. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price objective on shares of General Motors and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.60.

GM stock opened at $56.00 on Friday. General Motors has a 1-year low of $21.83 and a 1-year high of $63.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.93 and its 200-day moving average is $50.06. The firm has a market cap of $81.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.