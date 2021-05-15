CCG Wealth Management LLC Invests $219,000 in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

CCG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,784 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ST. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the first quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. 94.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ST stock opened at $58.00 on Friday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52-week low of $32.68 and a 52-week high of $64.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.08, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.73.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $942.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.02 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 3.22%. Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Yann L. Etienvre sold 13,546 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total value of $781,739.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ST shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Sensata Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.55.

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

