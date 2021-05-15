Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Has $752,000 Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp trimmed its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 84,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Carrier Global by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management raised its stake in Carrier Global by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 14,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its stake in Carrier Global by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

CARR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Carrier Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carrier Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $43.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.47. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $45.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Carrier Global’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.