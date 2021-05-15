Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Price Target Raised to C$10.00 at National Bank Financial

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its price objective boosted by National Bank Financial to C$10.00 in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

FRU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$11.00 target price on shares of Freehold Royalties in a report on Wednesday. Cormark upped their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$7.75 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Acumen Capital upped their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$10.75 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$10.23.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

FRU opened at C$9.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Freehold Royalties has a one year low of C$3.19 and a one year high of C$9.13.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -175.00%.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.