DEXTools Price Hits $0.54 on Major Exchanges (DEXT)

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. One DEXTools coin can currently be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00001103 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DEXTools has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. DEXTools has a market capitalization of $54.18 million and $665,802.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DEXTools alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.92 or 0.00089109 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 35.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003799 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00019982 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $571.87 or 0.01160200 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.95 or 0.00066845 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.80 or 0.00115238 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.36 or 0.00061585 BTC.

DEXTools Coin Profile

DEXTools is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 149,728,840 coins and its circulating supply is 99,668,767 coins. DEXTools’ official website is www.dextools.io . DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

DEXTools Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEXTools should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEXTools using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEXTools Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEXTools and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.