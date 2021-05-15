Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Given New C$38.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target lifted by National Bank Financial to C$38.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

IMO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Imperial Oil from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. CSFB raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a C$34.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil to C$40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$33.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Imperial Oil presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$35.28.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Shares of IMO opened at C$38.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$33.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$27.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.47, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.56 billion and a PE ratio of -22.22. Imperial Oil has a one year low of C$14.86 and a one year high of C$39.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -53.11%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.