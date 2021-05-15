Edgeware Trading Down 9.6% Over Last Week (EDG)

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 15th. Edgeware has a total market capitalization of $110.90 million and $866,177.00 worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Edgeware coin can now be bought for about $0.0202 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Edgeware has traded down 9.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.92 or 0.00089109 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 35.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003799 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00019982 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $571.87 or 0.01160200 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.95 or 0.00066845 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.80 or 0.00115238 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.36 or 0.00061585 BTC.

Edgeware Profile

Edgeware (EDG) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,114,110,649 coins and its circulating supply is 5,487,782,836 coins. Edgeware’s official website is edgewa.re . The official message board for Edgeware is commonwealth.im/edgeware . Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeware Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using US dollars.

